Scraping through leftovers: Langa residents try to rebuild homes following blaze

A fire ripped through the Joe Slovo informal settlement on Saturday and the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

CAPE TOWN - Five days after a devastating fire, some Langa residents are still trying to scrape together materials to rebuild their homes.

At this stage, it's not yet clear exactly how many residents have been affected.

While the City of Cape Town's latest stats indicate that just over a 700 people have been left displaced, many residents have over the past few days been returning from their Easter long weekend away to find their homes in ruins.

When Eyewitness News visited the area earlier this week, some fire victims could be seen guarding their empty plots out of fear that they would be occupied by other residents.