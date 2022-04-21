Ramaphosa discusses human cost of Ukraine conflict in conversation with Zelensky

In the short statement released on social media, Ramaphosa said the two discussed the conflict and its human cost and global ramifications.

JOHANNESBURG - Following weeks of claims of snubbing between Pretoria and Kyiv, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he has finally had a telephonic conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

For weeks, Ukraine’s Ambassador to South Africa has claimed that despite making the request the country failed to place a call to their leader following the invasion by Russia - a claim Pretoria has rejected.

In the short statement released on social media, Ramaphosa said the two discussed the conflict and its human cost and global ramifications.

He said they agreed on the need for a negotiated end to the conflict.

The war has affected global supply chains, leading to inflated international prices and shortages of essential supplies such as oil, gas, and food.

On Wednesday, the International Monetary Fund warned that fiscal instability would continue globally as a result of the war despite the gains which were made following the thrashing of economies by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa added that Zelensky committed to closer relations with Africa in the future during the phone call.