Ramaphosa calls for joint sitting to tackle KZN and EC flood disasters

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday on the devastation caused by heavy flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

Parliament said on Thursday that National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and NCOP head Amos Masondo had received correspondence from Ramaphosa who called for a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament on a matter of public importance.

Ramaphosa said R1 billion had already been set aside but MPs would have to exercise oversight on any additional funds.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the loss of over 435 lives and the damage caused to infrastructure would have an impact for all South Africans.

“The devastating flooding, damage and loss of life will have a profound impact, not just on those directly affected, but by all South Africans who all share the grief and despair for all those who lost loved ones.”

The president indicated in his letter that this "humanitarian disaster" called for a massive and urgent relief effort.

He said, given the extent and impact of the floods, Cabinet declared it a national state of disaster to ensure an effective response.