R3bn spent irregularly in 2020/21 financial year in City of Joburg: Phalatse

JOHANNESBURG - R3 billion has been spent irregularly in the 2020/21 City of Johannesburg's financial year.

This was made public by Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse during her maiden State of the City Address on Thursday.

She said the irregular expenditure meant there was a violation of policies and legal prescripts during the same period.

"Investigations into corruption have been undertaken and completed, investigations have been actioned.”

ADDRESSING SERVICE DELIVERY

Phalatse said the city was targeting 10 informal settlements to upgrade them with permanent municipal services like water and electricity.

She made several promises to the city’s residents on housing, safety, and dealing with corruption.

She said residents in areas such as Dobsonville, Rosettenville, and the inner city would see the development of 3,500 units in the next year.

In the next three years, R2.8 billion would be used to fix the city’s ailing water infrastructure.

Phalatse said the city was also working on reducing its reliance on Eskom.

New street sweepers and specialised vehicles for waste collection would be launched to clean up the city.