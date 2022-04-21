Police monitor Eldorado Park as residents protest over electricity woes

Disgruntled residents of Devland near Eldorado Park have blocked several roads with burning tyres and are turning away motorists after spending seven days without electricity.

JOHANNESBURG - Disgruntled residents of Devland near Eldorado Park have blocked several roads with burning tyres and are turning away motorists after spending seven days without electricity.

They are demanding that power be returned flowing delays to turn the lights back on after the local substation caught fire last week resulting in major outages.

Johannesburg’s City Power told residents earlier that electricity would only be restored in the next seven working days instead of Thursday as promised.

Police were on the scene to monitor the situation.

While the substation fire has affected the areas, residents have complained that the Mountain View informal settlement was illegally connected to power that further constrained their connection.

Eyewitness News spoke to some residents who said they couldn’t wait any longer for their electricity to be restored.

One resident said they would camp out until power was restores and may intensify their protest.

Protestors say they will remain peaceful – at least until City Power responds to their demands.