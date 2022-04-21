Piketberg man charged with child rape described as a 'danger to his community'

It's understood that the accused lured children from neighbouring farms by offering them fruit, food and money.

CAPE TOWN - A Piketberg man facing charges of rape, sexual assault and grooming has been described as a danger to his community.

The elderly suspect made his first appearance in the local magistrate’s court on Wednesday following his arrest earlier this week.

He cannot be named at this stage as several of his victims are minors.

Community activist Billy Claasen said that the accused was well known in the Piketberg area.

He added that a petition would be drawn up to demand that he be kept under lock and key.

"Residents are shocked and very angry. We want that man to stay behind bars. He is dangerous," Clasen said.

The case was postponed to Monday for the court to obtain the accused's bail profile.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the State would oppose the Schedule 6 bail application.