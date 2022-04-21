Pacing at Two Oceans was to make para-sport visible - blind Paralympic runner

Paralympic medalist Louzanne Coetzee along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runners aiming to break two hours for the distance.

JOHANNESBURG - The recent TotalSports Two Oceans Marathon focused on the top contenders with Gerda Steyn, winning the women's category and Edndale Belachew winning the men's category.

READ: 'This race was different from others,' says Two Oceans winner Gerda Steyn

What some may not know is that Paralympic medalist, Louzanne Coetzee, along with her guide, Claus Kempen, were pacers in the Two Oceans Half Marathon race for runners aiming to break two hours for the distance.

"A pacer is basically somebody who has a target time, and they assist other runners in running that time goal, so the other runners can just look at the pacer to see how to pace themselves to achieve their own specific goal whatever the time may be, so it's basically somebody to just assist you and guide you in running a time that you want to aim for," said the Paralympian to Eyewitness News.

Coetzee won silver in the women’s 1,500m T11 and bronze in the Marathon T12 at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo last year.

"It really felt awesome. It was a big privilege for me to be able to sort of support other runners in that way. And we used it as a training run, so basically what we did was use it as part of our training regime, so just sort of part of our programme. Once we knew for certain that we were going to pace, we sort of worked it into our training programme as a training run," Coetzee explained.

The athlete was born with Leber congenital amaurosis, a condition that results in undeveloped retinas and loss of vision.

"I grew up in Bloemfontein in the Free State. I am blind. I have what they call Leber congenital amaurosis. Basically it just means that my retinas didn’t develop properly when I was in my mom’s womb, so, basically, I was born blind, so it’s something that I’ve always lived with," she said.