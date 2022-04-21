Motshekga urges KZN communities, parents, teachers to help school clean-up ops

The minister visited affected schools in the province to assess the extent of damage caused by the devastating floods that destroyed school infrastructure.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has called on community members, teachers and parents to lend a hand to fast-track the clean-up operations in KwaZulu-Natal so that normal teaching can resume.

The minister visited affected schools in the province to assess the extent of damage caused by the devastating floods that destroyed school infrastructure.

Over 440 people have died, including 57 children.

Minister Motshekga and provincial Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu toured several inaccessible schools using a helicopter to assess the damage. Later at the Emgangeni Secondary SChool, a teacher lost his life due to the floods.

"Life has come to a standstill. We can't bring food for school nutrition, pupils can't see teachers, pupils can't access their schools," Minister Motshekga said.

The minister said that the department would be working around the clock to get the schools up and running to resume schooling.