Mbalula: National Roads Agency leading project to repair roads in KZN

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said that work was under way to repair road infrastructure following the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said that work was under way to repair road infrastructure following the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said that the National Roads Agency would be leading the project.

Mbalula said that teams had been working on the ground: “Moving the debris in some of the areas and the mudslides, so we are full-time on the ground and some of the things that have been proposed to us is to look at to allow people to use the roads that are tolled because the non-tolled roads are affected.”

He said that this proposal came through to him and will process it by the end of the week.

Mbalula said that the SANDF and the Public Works Department were also busy with work.

“SANDF and Public Works will be putting about six to 10 Bailey bridges, but I am looking for something durable that we fix and we move,” the minister said.

WATCH: State of disaster: The impact of the floods goes beyond KZN