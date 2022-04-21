Man United name Erik ten Hag as new manager He’s signed a three-year contract with the option for an additional year as he replaces Ralf Rangnick, who will move to a consultancy role. English Premier League

Erik ten Hag JOHANNESBURG - Manchester United have confirmed the appointment of Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag as their new manager from the start of next season. He’s signed a three-year contract with the option for an additional year as he replaces Ralf Rangnick, who will move to a consultancy role.



The new First-Team Manager of Manchester United: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC || #WelcomeErik Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 21, 2022

Ten Hag leaves Dutch giants Ajax to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

“It is a great honour to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead,” he said in a club statement on Thursday.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve. It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United.”

While United have found success hard to come by over the last few years, Ten Hag has been impressing in the Netherlands.

He was appointed head coach of Ajax in 2017 and during his tenure, led them to the semifinals of the Uefa Champions League in 2019.

They also won the Eredivisie title in 2019 and 2021 and are currently top of the table by four points.

They, however, lost the Dutch Cup final 2-1 to PSV Eindhoven on Sunday.