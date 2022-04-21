Man killed, woman & baby wounded in drive-by shooting in Lansdowne

The police's Andre Traut believes the shooting is gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - A man was shot dead and a woman and a one-year-old child were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Lansdowne.

The attack happened on Wednesday night.

The suspects fled and have yet to be tracked down.

"The driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old male, was shot and killed while his two passengers, a 25-year-old female and a one-year-old baby, were injured, The injured victims were admitted to a local medical facility. The suspect fled with other suspects in a red Opel Corsa and they are yet to be arrested," Traut said.