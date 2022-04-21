Man arrested in connection with deadly Grassy Park shooting

Wednesday night's operation also resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman on drug-related charges.

CAPE TOWN - Officers attached to the Anti-Gang Unit have arrested a man in Grassy Park in connection with a fatal shooting.

A 33-year-old man was shot dead along Strandfontein Road earlier this week.

"Investigations lead operations to a residence where four suspects were arrested and bought in for questioning, interrogation of these suspects resulted in the detention of a 68-year-old male for murder. The other three were released as they could not be positively linked to the crimes," said the police's Andre Traut.

Wednesday night's operation also resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman on drug-related charges.