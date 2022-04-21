KZN floods are an ‘opportune time’ for govt to expropriate land, says Malema

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says the deadly KwaZulu-Natal floods should be reason enough for government to exercise expropriation of land without compensation.

Malema made the announcement during his visit to the province to assess the extent of damage caused by the floods.

He began his visit at KwaMsuthu - an informal where over 50 shacks were destroyed.

With the death toll at over 435 and this number set to rise, the search for missing people continues.

“We were told that this Constitution allows expropriation of land without compensation. This is an opportune time for them to exercise that section.”

Many have been left destitute after the floods collapsed their homes. There were fears that the remaining houses were at risk of collapsing, too.

Malema said the party would donate R500,000 to assist communities in the province.

He said government had to relocate the community.

“Why should we have those people there? A national disaster would’ve meant a state of emergency. Those people should be removed and relocated.”

He added they would also visit affected community members being housed at a local hall.