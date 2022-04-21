Joint raids targeting cable theft leads to arrests

This week, Metrorail, the City of Cape Town, police, Eskom and Transnet conducted joint raids in various areas.

CAPE TOWN - The fight against cable theft in Cape Town has yielded results.

Officers arrested a man in Maitland after finding him burning cables inside a house.

The suspect was also wanted in connection with a spate of house break-ins.

Metrorail's Nana Zenani said a second arrest had been made, explaining, "We also found approximately 2,000 tons of Prasa copper cables, which we have identified and on both instances from the scrap metal dealer that was found with Prasa property and as well as the individual who was found burning cables".