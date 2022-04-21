Injury forces Wayde van Niekerk out of SA Champs

Van Niekerk was planning on competing in the 100m and 200m events in the colours of Boland.

CAPE TOWN - Four hundred metre world record holder Wayde van Niekerk has pulled out of the ASA Senior National Championships due to injury.

The championships get under way at the Green Point Track on Thursday.

Van Niekerk, who recently returned from the US where he was training under his new coach Lance Brauman, was planning on competing in the 100m and 200m events in the colours of Boland.

According to SuperSport, Van Niekerk has a hamstring injury.

While Van Niekerk's absence is a blow for the showpiece event, athletics fans can still look forward to seeing a host of big names over the three-day championships, with Caster Semenya (5,000m) and Akani Simbine (100m) the biggest drawcards.

Carina Horn (100m), Dominique Scott-Efurd (5,000m), Elroy Gelant (5,000m), Wenda Nel (400m hurdles) and Ruswahl Samaai (long jump) are also set to feature at the event.