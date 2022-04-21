IFP urges businesses to rally in aid of KwaZulu-Natal's flood victims

The party visited the Mpumalanga township on Wednesday, providing relief to those affected by the floods.

DURBAN - The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has urged the business community to generously assist flood victims in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party visited the Mpumalanga township on Wednesday, providing relief to those affected by the floods.

Hundreds were left homeless when floods destroyed their homes last week.

Over 440 people died as a result while many others have been lost homes and treasured belongings.

The IFP said that those who could afford to, should help those in need.

Several political parties, including the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the IFP have been visiting communities to assess the destruction.

The IFP’s Velenkosini Hlabisa has called on businesses to help communities.

The party donated money and food to several affected community members.