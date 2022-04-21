High court dismisses bid to stop King Misuzulu's coronation

In March, this year the court granted the green light for then nominated King Misuzulu to be crowned.

DURBAN - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed with cost Prince Mbonisi Zulu's bid to prevent amaZulu King Misuzulu Kazwelithini from being coronated king.

This was after his uncle Prince Mbonisi Zulu filed papers to the court to stop what was then alleged to be a secret coronation.

The king's coronation ceremony has been scheduled for the next month after he was officially recognised as king by President Cyril Ramaphosa.