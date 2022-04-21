Hawks not afraid to go after high-profile politicians, Lebeya tells MPs

Hawks heads Godfrey Lebeya was quizzed by MPs about the arrests of prominent politicians and other priority crimes.

CAPE TOWN - Hawks heads Godfrey Lebeya on Wednesday said that the unit was not afraid to go after high-profile politicians.

He told Parliament's police committee that they were also trying to reduce priority crimes like cash heists.

Lebeya and National Police Commissioner Sehlahle Masemola briefed MPs.

Lebeya dismissed claims that implicated politicians weren’t being targeted.

“We have effected an arrest on a number of politicians - we have councillors, we have got mayors. I wouldn’t like to be citing examples, but we have former ministers,” he said.

The Hawks head also told members that they were focusing on crimes like the sabotage of fuel pipelines and cash-in-transit heists.

“The investigations relating to cash-in-transit robberies that seems to be not subsiding, we will also be focusing on that. There are matters that come from the state capture commission report that are also receiving attention,” he said.