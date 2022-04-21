Gauteng Health Dept sends EMS team to assist with KZN search & rescue ops

Over 400 people have lost their lives, dozens are displaced, and scores remain unaccounted following last week's floods.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department said that it would be sending five of its emergency medical services professionals to assist with search and rescue operations in KwaZulu-Natal.

Over 400 people have lost their lives, dozens are displaced, and scores remain unaccounted following last week's floods.

The province is still searching for people and members of the South African Defence Force are on the ground.

Gauteng Health's Kwara Kekana said that members of their team had already left for KwaZulu-Natal.

"The provincial USAR team that left for KZN late last night is made up of different technicians, including those from municipalities. The team is trained as USAR rescue technicians through the provincial disaster management center. The Gauteng EMS officials who form part of the USAR deployment are skilled in deep diving up to 30m, high-angle rescue, swift water rescue, skippers, primary healthcare, advanced life support and medical care for K9 dogs, among others," said Kekana.