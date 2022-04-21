EC delegates insist conference still happening despite postponement announcement

Eyewitness News understood a late night meeting that discussed this issue affirmed that the Provincial Working Committee cannot arbitrarily decide to call off the conference.

JOHANNESBURG - In spite of the African National Congress’s (ANC) Pule Mabe confirming that the party's Eastern Cape Provincial Conference has been postponed, members in that province insist it will go ahead.

Eyewitness News understood a late night meeting that discussed this issue affirmed that the Provincial Working Committee could not arbitrarily decide to call off the conference.

The 9th provincial conference was due to sit in East London from Friday.

While the ANC at a national level said it was busy processing disputes from party members, delegates in the Eastern Cape insisted they would be going to the conference.

Insiders toldEyewitness News that a meeting discussing the matter took place on Wednesday night where some pointed out the error of the processes as a Provincial Working Task Team had no powers to postpone a conference.

Andile Lungisa, who is also a delegate at the conference, told 702's Midday Report that there was no communication of a postponement.

"So given a roadmap which is communicated to all structures in the province. Until today there's no communication with the structures of movement that there is no conference."

If the internal contest goes ahead it will kick off on Friday and close on Sunday.