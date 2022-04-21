Didiza meets members of sugarcane sector to assess damage from KZN floods

The Canegrowers Association has conducted a survey among members in rural areas of the province to determine the impact of the recent rains and flooding.

CAPE TOWN - Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza is meeting with members of the sugarcane sector in KwaZulu-Natal following devastating floods.

The Canegrowers Association has conducted a survey among members in rural areas of the province to determine the impact of the recent flooding.

Preliminary results revealed extensive damage, not only to cane fields and farm infrastructure but also to access routes that allowed growers to deliver cane to mills.

Agri SA's Andrea Campher said it was critical that the Durban port was able to function again as backlogs had already developed.

This is particularly serious for the export of perishable products.

"The situation is very serious, and it's going to require urgent and focused action to make sure that farmers are able to get their products to the market. Government needs to, therefore, prioritise road repairs and access to a functioning port in Durban."

The association's Thomas Funke said the total estimated damage stood at almost R223 million.

The bodies are requesting urgent financial and infrastructure relief from government.