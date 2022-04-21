Debbie Schäfer has resigned as Education MEC after eight years

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says she's been in politics for 20 years serving in all three spheres of government and believes she's made valuable contributions.

CAPE TOWN - Education MEC Debbie Schäfer is leaving her post.

She handed her resignation to the premier on Wednesday after eight years in the position and officially leaves office on 15 May.

Schafer said she'd been in politics for 20 years serving in all three spheres of government and believed she'd made valuable contributions.

"I believe I have left the department in a better place than I found it, and I'm proud of the work we have achieved together. I am however now ready to bow out of public life. I'm in a fortunate position to have been offered a job in the legal sector in the UK which I have accepted."

She is a qualified attorney and conveyancer and served as Shadow Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development in the National Assembly for the Democratic Alliance from 2010 to 2014, and Shadow Deputy Minister of Police from 2009-2010.

During the same period, she served as a National Assembly representative on the Magistrates Commission.

Schäfer has had an illustrious career in politics and was also elected as provincial Minister for Education in 2014 and is now carrying out her second term.