Death toll from KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods revised down to 435

The government has revised down the total number of people killed in the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal to 435.

JOHANNESBURG - The government has revised down the total number of people killed in the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal to 435.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said this followed the results of post-mortems on other dead bodies recovered in search and rescue operations had different causes of death.

Four were found to be murder victims with bullet wounds while nine others died from natural causes.

The government’s Justice, Crime and Prevention Security Cluster briefed journalists about the status of its interventions in the province.

The cluster said an unconfirmed number of people were still unaccounted for.