Go

Death toll from KwaZulu-Natal's devastating floods revised down to 435

The government has revised down the total number of people killed in the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal to 435.

KwaZulu-Natal residents deal with the aftermath of the damage caused by heavy rain and floods on 13 April 2022. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
KwaZulu-Natal residents deal with the aftermath of the damage caused by heavy rain and floods on 13 April 2022. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The government has revised down the total number of people killed in the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal to 435.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said this followed the results of post-mortems on other dead bodies recovered in search and rescue operations had different causes of death.

Four were found to be murder victims with bullet wounds while nine others died from natural causes.

The government’s Justice, Crime and Prevention Security Cluster briefed journalists about the status of its interventions in the province.

The cluster said an unconfirmed number of people were still unaccounted for.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA