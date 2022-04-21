DCS to tighten up processes to prevent corruption after two prison escapes

This follows the imprisonment of a Johannesburg correctional official for aiding an escape and two prison escapes in Malmesbury and Barberton earlier this month within the space of less than 24 hours.

CAPE TOWN – The Department of Correctional Services said that it was intensifying processes to prevent corruption and mismanagement.

The Department of Correctional Services acting National Commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said that in the 2020/21 financial year, 94 correctional services officials were dismissed.

He said that in order to prevent corruption and mismanagement, the department was tightening management systems among other measures.

Thobakgale has welcomed a five-year sentence handed down to a correctional official last week for aiding an escape at the Johannesburg correctional facility.

Thobakgale has further raised concern following two prison escapes in Malmesbury in the Western Cape and Barberton in Mpumalanga earlier this month.

In both cases, an inmate is still at large.