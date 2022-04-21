CT police confident of more arrests in Endlovini mass shooting case

Madoda Zwayi was arrested days after four men and a woman were gunned down in the Endlovini informal settlement last month.

CAPE TOWN - A man implicated in a mass murder in Khayelitsha has had his case postponed to Tuesday.

For the court to gather bail information and to verify an alternative address.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Eric Ntabazalila: "He is charged with five counts of murder following the shooting of five people in Endlovini in Khayelitsha. His case has been postponed until the 26th of April 2022 for bail information and verification of an alternative address."

Police said that their probe into the shooting that occurred on 14 March was ongoing and they were confident that more arrests were imminent.

Six days later, six people were gunned down in Enkanini also in Khayelitsha.

Thando Shuba (35), arrested in connection with that shooting, is due back in the dock at the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court later on Thursday morning.