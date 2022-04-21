Alibi of alleged Khayelitsha mass shooting gunman to be tested in court

Thando Shuba (35) was arrested shortly after six people were fatally shot in the Enkanini informal settlement last month.

CAPE TOWN - An alleged gunman in a Khayelitsha mass shooting is back in court on Thursday.

The veracity of Shuba's alleged alibi is set to feature during Thursday's court proceedings.

Defence attorney, Phindile Vepile, said that they viewed the CCTV visuals during Shuba's previous court appearance.

"We brought the video footage as part of Mr Shuba's alibi," Vepile said.

Shuba insists that he was not present at the time of the shooting.

The case was postponed to Thursday for the senior public prosecutor's decision on the way forward.