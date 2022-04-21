Cape Town City Guide: 7 things to do this weekend that won't break the bank

Bank balance looking a little sketchy? Enjoy the weekend before payday with these seven affordable activities.

The end of the month is right around the corner and money may be a little tight until payday but that shouldn’t stop you from having a little fun this weekend.

If your wallet is looking a little lean ahead of payday, we have a list of things you can do that won’t break the bank.

Celebrate Earth Day with a little trip to a nature reserve

Earth Day will be celebrated on 22 April and there are some great deals you can bank on if you’re looking for something a little more scenic.

In celebration of the day, a few nature reserves are providing free access for the day that you and your loved ones can enjoy and bask in Cape Town’s natural diversity.

Here are a list of some of the reserves that you can visit without forking out cash:

Northern district:

- Witzands Aquifer Nature Reserve

- Blaauwberg Nature Reserve

- Table Bay Nature Reserve (includes Diep River Fynbos Corridor, Zoarvlei Wetlands, Milnerton Racecourse)

Southern district:

- Zandvlei Estuary Nature Reserve

- False Bay Nature Reserve (includes Rondevlei and Zeeköevlei)

- Edith Stephens Nature Reserve

- De Hel Nature Area

- Meadowridge Common

- Die Oog Conservation Area

- Lower Silvermine Wetlands

- Glencairn Wetland

- Raapenberg Bird Sanctuary

- Rondebosch Common

Central district:

- Durbanville Nature Reserve (includes Uitkamp Wetlands)

- Tygerberg Nature Reserve

- Bothasig Fynbos Nature Reserve

- Bracken Nature Reserve

Eastern district:

- Wolfgat Nature Reserve

- Helderberg Nature Reserve (includes Silwerboomkloof)

- Harmony Flats Nature Reserve

- Dick Dent Bird Sanctuary

Source: www.capetow.gov.za

**Attend a Wine and Climb Event**

Want to take a hike and have some wine while you’re at it? Then look no further than Cape Point Vinyard’s wine and climb event.

The vineyard is hosting the event on 24 April where attendees can go on an unique hiking experience with four different wine tasting stations along the way.

And the best part is that you don’t have to go broke to experience the different approach to a physical activity.

Tickets will cost you a cool R140 per person and includes a bottle of wine with the ticket.

Bring your partner. Bring your friends. Or just come alone. Either way this is a boozy event you don’t want to miss.

**Play a Live Escape Game**

For something a little more wholesome and indoors, then feel free to grab a few mates and play a live escape game at HintHunt Africa.

Located in the Watershed at V&A Waterfront, the popular establishment hosts their Escape Games every Friday.

HintHunt offers three Escape Room options, where the objectives are simple: find the lost jewels, the sunken treasure, or solve the disappearance of the mysterious Mr O – all in under an hour.

The exhilarating and immersive experience is perfect for team-building with your colleagues, friends and family.

Tickets are R1,100 per room and though this may appear a little costly at first, the rooms are all-inclusive, meaning that for four people it would cost around R275 and even less if there are more.

Let the games begin!

**Go grooving at a hidden rooftop bar**

For those looking for a nightlife experience that won’t leave you broke, Herald's Bar and Terrace might be the place for you.

Located on the 11th floor of the Park Inn Cape Town Foreshore, the bar boasts a stunning 180-degree view of the Mother City.

If you’re a fan of live music, make sure to head to the bar on a Friday where top DJs and live music will sure keep you buzzing the entire night!

**Bask in the glory of Table Mountain**

Missing the view and vibe of one of the 7 wonders of the world? Well good news is the city’s Table Mountain Aerial Cableway is the perfect family-friendly experience. Especially for those who want to celebrate Earth Day!

The mountain’s cable rides are pretty much a staple experience for all those in the city and an experience that gets better and better every time you come back.

Enjoy the wonder in all its glory with one-off one-way tickets for R200 but for those banking on returning, get the car for R800 per adult person or R400 for kids under 17 and bask in the ride for a year at no extra cost.

**Have some family fun at Cape Town’s biggest treehouse**

If you're looking to experience the weekend with the kids, then Newland’s Paradise Park is the destination to go!

Considered a hidden gem, especially for those unfamiliar with the area, the garden stands between Claremont and Newlands and has the biggest tree house in the city!

Paradise Park is sure to be the playpark of your kid’s dreams and even has a couple things for adults to do while the kids reign over the tree house, like taking a refreshing stroll through the park’s various paths or have a picnic on the grass of the open spaces.

**Go to a market that has an afterparty **

Every Saturday, Long Street closes off the street for a vibey market that opens at 3pm and closes at 12am.

Long Steet Market is a complete celebration of Cape Town culture, with things ranging from food and artisanal produce to live entertainment.

Choose to hang out for the afternoon or stay for an unforgettable Saturday nightlife experience that the street is famous for.

So if you have some money to spare, indulge in a classic Cape Townian experience that has all the joys of a market with the added bonus of partying the night and your problems away!

In Johannesburg for the weekend? Find out what to do there.