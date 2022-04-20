UDM, ATM back Mkhwebane in Parly impeachment matter

The UDM and ATM have filed papers in the Western Cape High Court supporting Mkhwebane.

CAPE TOWN - Embattled Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has received support from some political parties like the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and African Transformation Movement (ATM).

The two parties have thrown their weight behind Mkhwebane, who is facing a parliamentary impeachment.

The Public Protector has already approached the court to try and interdict the parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

She said that the process could not go ahead as she had also applied for a rescission application in the Constitutional Court following its ruling which paved the way for the inquiry.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa and ATM MP Vuyolwethu Zungula have now filed supporting affidavits, saying that the process should not proceed while Mkhwebane’s rescission application was pending.

The two MPs have repeated Mkhwebane’s argument, saying that the matter was still sub judice and the impeachment could not go ahead.

Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the chair of Section 194, Richard Dyantyi, have opposed Mkhwebane’s bid to put the brakes on the committee’s work.

Dyantyi said that the deliberations of the Section 194 committee would be about Mkhwebane’s alleged misconduct and incompetence, which don’t feature in the rescission application.