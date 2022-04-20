Top-cop-turned-convict Mdluli back in dock for fraud, corruption case

The former head of Crime Intelligence and two others, former South African Police Service supply chain manager Heine Barnard, as well as chief financial officer, Solomon Lazarus, are facing charges of corruption, fraud, and theft.

JOHANNESBURG - Top-cop-turned-convict Richard Mdluli is scheduled to appear in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday for the resumption of his fraud and corruption case.

The former head of Crime Intelligence and two others, former South African Police Service supply chain manager Heine Barnard, as well as chief financial officer, Solomon Lazarus, are facing charges of corruption, fraud, and theft.

They're accused of “gross abuse” of the secret services account, a slush fund used to bankroll covert crime intelligence operations.

The case has been dragging on for years and today the state is expected to bring an application to force it to proceed.

In 2020, Mdluli was sentenced to five years in prison for kidnapping, assault and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in a separate case. he is currently serving a five-year prison sentence.

The alleged crimes at the heart of the case date back to when Mdluli was still employed by the police. And as a result, he believes the state should fund his defence.

He brought an application to this effect last year and it was refused.

Mdluli, however, has since indicated his intention to review the decision, which has, in turn, prompted the State to bring an application for the court to rule that the case is being delayed unreasonably.