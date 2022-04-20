Sibusiso Khwinana's killer maintains innocence, changes counsel

Khwinana was stabbed to death during a robbery outside Sterland Mall, in Arcadia, in 2019.

JOHANNESBURG - A court convicted him of the brutal 2019 murder of actor Sibusiso Khwinana but Julius Lucas maintains his innocence.

Khwinana was stabbed to death during a robbery outside Sterland Mall in Arcadia in 2019.

In February, the Pretoria High Court found Lucas guilty of the murder as well as of robbery with aggravating circumstances and of contravening the Immigration Act as it turned out he was in the country unlawfully.

He appeared in court again on Wednesday for what was supposed to be his sentencing but the matter was postponed to 4 May.

Proceedings kicked off with the shock announcement from his legal representative that his client was terminating his services.

He explained to the court that Lucas was unhappy with his conviction and wanted to challenge it. While he had told his client an appeal could be lodged after sentencing, he said Lucas wasn’t satisfied with this and now wanted a new lawyer.

Judge Portia Phahlane explained to Lucas that even if he were to change lawyers, at this stage he had already been convicted and there was nothing anyone could do about that.