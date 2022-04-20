SANParks aims to alleviate poverty in WC with community social legacy programme

SANParks has gifted a group of pensioners from Wilderness Heights on the Garden Route with food gardening tools and the relevant licences to fish.

JOHANNESBURG - SANParks has gifted a group of pensioners from Wilderness Heights on the Garden Route with food gardening tools and the relevant licences to fish.

The initiative forms part of the SANParks community social legacy programme.

By encouraging home gardens, as well as providing skills for sustainable fishing, SANParks said that these measures could help alleviate poverty in the area.

SANParks general manager Rey Thakhuli said: "We donated garden tools as part of the security food programme. We also donated fishing equipment to 30 pensioners."