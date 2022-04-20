SA Red Cross reveals scale of KZN flood devastation, warns of water disease risk

KwaZulu-Natal coordinator of the South African Red Cross, Siyabonga Hlatswayo, said that as officials reached affected communities, the scale of the devastation became clearer.

CAPE TOWN - Relief efforts in KwaZulu-Natal continue as NGOs work to help residents hit hard by the recent floods.

The extent of the damage to roads, water and power infrastructure is immense.

Thousands of people have been left destitute.

"The biggest challenge has been that some areas were inaccessible and now some of them are becoming accessible and as we are conducting assessments further into those communities we are learning of more and more damages," Hlatswayo said.

There are also growing health concerns.

"We are looking at a risk of water-borne diseases that could be spreading now because of the floods and everything. We have a team that is under our health and care programme that is going to start vising the community halls and communities that are affected and raising awareness of using safe and clean water," he said.

Hlatswayo called on the public to continue donating whatever it could.

"There is great need in the communities as we speak. About 128,000 people were affected by these disasters. All the stock and material that we had kept as part of our contingency plan has all been distributed to the communities that are affected," Hlatswayo said.