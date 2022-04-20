Mathematics Foundation launches online learning platform for teachers

The Primary Teacher Mathematics Problem-Solving course is the brainchild of the South African Mathematics Foundation.

CAPE TOWN - Mathematics education has been given a boost with the launch of an online learning platform for teachers.

Nearly 400 primary school teachers are enrolled.

The online mathematics course aims to equip primary school teachers with skills that will help learners approach the subject differently.

"We don't think we train people, training means do this like that and do that like this...no...we’re challenge teachers to develop new ways of seeing the world...new ways of seeing mathematics".

Mathematics Education lecturer at Stellenbosch University, Doctor Erna Lampen, developed the course content.

"We have this development opportunity for teachers to break that cycle, to confront their learners with things to think about in Mathematics and that means they must give them real problems to solve, problems that they don't know what to do with...isn't that what's expected today for success everywhere in the world? We have to learn to solve problems".

The fundation's Alwyn Olivier said their questions were aimed at conceptual knowledge, applying knowledge in new situations, problem-solving, reasoning, communication, and general mathematical thinking.