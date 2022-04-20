Langa residents pick up pieces after fire but some left with nothing to rebuild

It's still not clear exactly how many residents have been affected, but the City of Cape Town can confirm that just over 700 people had been displaced.

CAPE TOWN - Not all Langa residents are able to rebuild their homes following a devastating fire in the Joe Slovo informal settlement.

It's still not clear exactly how many residents have been affected, but the City of Cape Town can confirm that just over 700 people had been displaced.

No one was injured in the blaze on Saturday, but the community is in despair.