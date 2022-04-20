Langa residents pick up the pieces after fire but some left destitute

It's still not clear exactly how many residents have been affected, but the City of Cape Town can confirm that just over 700 people had been displaced.

CAPE TOWN - Not all Langa residents are able to rebuild their homes following a devastating fire in the Joe Slovo informal settlement.

It's still not clear exactly how many residents have been affected, but the City of Cape Town can confirm that just over 700 people had been displaced.

No one was injured in the blaze on Saturday, but the community is in despair.

Nomphumelelo Ntame sits on a concrete slab where her home stood just four days ago.

She's eating a slice of bread and soup out of a styrofoam cup, not knowing where her next meal will come from.

The 33-year-old mother, who has lost all her belongings, said that she had no materials to rebuild, but had been sitting on her plot since the fire to ensure that nobody claimed her spot.

"I was here outside making a fire because it was very cold at night," Ntame said.

Some other residents have gathered material to start rebuilding their homes, while the municipality is still busy clearing debris, restoring electricity supply and providing ablution facilities.