Kliptown residents demand Police Minister Bheki Cele address poor policing

JOHANNESBURG – Kliptown residents in Soweto are calling on Police Minister Bheki Cele to address poor policing in the area.

Cele visited the Kliptown Police Station on Wednesday following deadly violence during a demonstration at the Chicken Farm informal settlement earlier this week.

One person was killed, and several others were wounded.

Community members have accused the police of being non-responsive and corrupt, leaving them little choice but to take the law into their own hands.

Resident Masixole Colosi angrily demanded that Cele shut down the local police station, which he said was as good as a dining room where officers sat and played with their gadgets instead of servicing the community.

He said police turned a blind eye to the countless unlicensed firearms used to commit crime in the area.

“There are a lot of guns in this place and it’s next to the police station and no one is acting.”

Colosi said the frequent change of station commanders had added to the inability of officers to police effectively.

He was among dozens of residents eagerly waiting to see the police minister.