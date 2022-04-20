Hawks set gaze on SA's pipeline infrastructure and cash-in-transit heists

Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya briefed MPs on Wednesday about the unit's performance plans for the current financial year.

CAPE TOWN - Threats on the country’s pipeline infrastructure and cash-in-transit heists are some major crime priorities the Hawks are focusing on.

MPs also questioned the Hawks on the lack of progress in high-profile cases involving politicians.

Lebeya listed the key cases that they would focus on.

"The threats relating to the pipelines that are conveying petrol and diesel and that infrastructure that continues to be attacked, that affects the economy of the country, we will be focusing on that".

He told MPs that they operated without fear or favour and weren't afraid to go after politicians.

Lebeya said a number had been arrested including former ministers.

"We have effected an arrest on a number of politicians, we have councillors, we have got mayors. I wouldn’t like to be citing examples, but we have former ministers".

He said another priority is hiring the right people after losing several officials.