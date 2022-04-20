Gang member jailed for failed grenade attack on Charl Kinnear's home

On Tuesday, Fareez Smith was sentenced to five years imprisonment for each of the three charges but the sentences will run concurrently

CAPE TOWN - A man has told a Cape Town court that he was promised R3,000 to carry out a hand grenade attack on slain detective Charl Kinnear's home 10 months before he was assassinated.

On Tuesday, Fareez Smith was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Khayelitsha court. He confessed to being part of the plot to bomb Kinnear's house in November 2019.

That attack was unsuccessful, but months later, Kinnear was shot dead outside his Bishop Lavis home.

The court convicted Smith of aiding and abetting the activities of a gang, possession of explosives and conspiracy to commit murder.

He's been sentenced to five years imprisonment for each of the three charges but the sentences will run concurrently.

He'll therefore serve an effective five years behind bars.

In his plea and sentencing agreement, Smith admitted to having been affiliated to the Junky Funky Kids gang.

He told the court that he and Janick Adonis were neighbours and members of the same gang.

He claimed Adonis contacted him from prison in November 2019 and they conspired to bomb Kinnear's house.

But when he arrived at the house, two police officers confronted him and the hand grenade fell out of his pants onto the ground.

Smith was then apprehended.