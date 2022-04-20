eThekwini Municipality earmarks R15,000 per family of those killed in floods

The eThekwini Municipality is to donate R15,000 to each family that lost a loved one in the recent floods.

JOHANNESBURG - The eThekwini Municipality is to donate R15,000 to each family that lost a loved one in the recent floods.

The money is to be used for funerals.

Over 400 people died in and around Durban as well as parts of the Eastern Cape.

Municipal Spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said, “It is a clear demonstration that our City is a caring one. It is in our DNA that each and every resident is buried with dignity.”