Elderly man charged with child rape in Picketberg

Please note that the following article contains descriptions of child sexual assault. Please proceed with discretion.

CAPE TOWN - An elderly man has been charged with child rape in the rural town of Picketberg.

He appeared in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of rape, sexual assault, and grooming.

The accused cannot be named to protect the victims who are minors.

It's understood the accused lured children from neighbouring farms by offering them fruit, food, and money.

Community activist Billy Claasen addedsaid the man was well known in the Picketberg area.

"We will petition against bail and ask that the man must stay behind bars. He is a danger to the community and also the broader society".

The National Prosecuting Authority has already indicated that the state would oppose the Schedule 6 bail application.

The accused remains in custody until his next court appearance on Monday.