Deputy Water Minister Mahlobo laments 'hogging' of water in flood-hit KZN

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has lamented the 'hogging' of water tankers in parts of flood-devastated KwaZulu-Natal.

"It's important that we located the leaders of the people amongst the people because certain communities, when these tenders are coming in, they're taking matters into their own hands, locking them, hogging the ward in such a way that it doesn't arrive in the other parts," the deputy minister said.

On Tuesday, he mapped out to members of Parliament the magnitude of reconstruction efforts and the damage caused to water infrastructure.

"We are now able to provide water of a capacity consisting of almost 470 megalitres per day but at the very same time we're also providing those communities that are cut off with a tendering system and there are a number of tankers that are there now," Mahlobo said.

Thousands of people are without water and power following last week's disaster.

Mahlobo said that officials were making progress albeit slowly.