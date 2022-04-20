Convicted killer Ndlovu back in court for allegedly plotting more murders

The former police officer was found guilty of orchestrating the murders of five relatives and her former lover.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted killer Rosemary Ndlovu will return to court in May, this time for another matter.

The former police officer was found guilty of orchestrating the murders of five relatives and her former lover.

She also defrauded insurance companies of nearly R1.4 million between 2012 and 2018.

Ndlovu has now made an appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court for plotting more murders.

All this while serving six life sentences.