Case against alleged Khayelitsha mass murder postponed

CAPE TOWN - Madoda Zwayi, implicated in mass murder in Khayelitsha, has had his case postponed to 26 April.

He's been charged with five counts of murder after four men and a woman were shot dead in the Endlovini informal settlement last month.

"Madoda Zwayi appeared at the Khayelitsha Magistrate Court this morning. His case has been postponed until 26 April for bail information and verification of an alternative address," said the National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila.

The gunmen involved in the fatal shooting remain at large.

CCTV FOOTAGE ALIBI

Meanwhile, 35-year-old Thando Shuba was in court on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in the Enkanini informal settlement last month.

Shuba insisted he was not the gunman and claimed to have an alibi to prove it.

To support his claim, CCTV footage was reviewed by all the parties in the matter.

"It could not be played in court, however, offices were arranged were me, the magistrate, the prosecutor, the accused, the investigating officer of the matter and I believe the spokesperson for the NPA we all viewed the footage".

Defence attorney Phindile Vepile said it showed him at three different locations in Belhar at the time of the mass shooting.