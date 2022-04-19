Go

WATCH LIVE: Dlamini-Zuma briefing on national state of disaster

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is briefing the country on the national state of disaster as declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night in response to the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

FILE: Cogta Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: GCIS
one hour ago

