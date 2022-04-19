Up to 40% of Brits face fuel poverty in winter: sector

LONDON - Spiking electricity and gas prices could force as many as four in ten Britons into fuel poverty next winter and the government must offer more help, the sector warned Tuesday.

Britain is forecast to raise its cap on energy bills again in October for consumers who are not on a fixed deal with their supplier, having already imposed a massive hike in April.

The industry has been rocked by a vast spike in wholesale energy costs after the economy reopened from lockdown and on fallout from the Ukraine war.

Scottish Power head Keith Anderson said the problem would be masked by low demand in summer months -- but this would change during the cold winter as consumers reach for the thermostat.

"During the summer, consumption will go down so (household) bills will be more manageable," Anderson told the UK parliament's Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Committee.

"Come October, that's going to get horrific, truly horrific."

UK inflation hit a three-decade peak at 7.0% in March and the Bank of England predicts double digits by the end of 2022 as the cost-of-living crisis intensifies on runaway energy costs.

The situation will worsen significantly later this year, according to the head of German-owned provider E.ON UK.

"We're looking at up to 30 to 40% of people going into fuel poverty, when the price goes up again in October," Michael Lewis told the committee on Tuesday.

Fuel poverty is when a household cannot afford to heat their home to an adequate temperature, due to factors such as low income, high fuel prices, and poor energy efficiency.

"This is unprecedented, so it requires unprecedented action from government, at this time," Lewis added.

The UK government in February unveiled a package worth £9.0 billion to help millions of low and middle-income households with energy bills in particular.

However, energy bosses want the government to do more to help the less well off.

"It's got to a stage now, where I honestly believe the size and scale of this is beyond what I can deal with," Anderson added.

"It's beyond what I think this industry can deal with.

"And I think it needs a massive shift significant shift in the government policy and approach towards us," added Anderson, whose company is owned by Spanish giant Iberdrola.