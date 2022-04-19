Tshelimnyana residents desperate for help in wake of KZN floods

Residents there are desperate for help after last week's floods left many dead and those left behind destitute.

DURBAN - The Tshelimnyama township near Mariannhill was one of the worst flood-affected communities in Durban.

More than 90 people sought shelter at a church after their homes collapsed.

A few good Samaritans from neighbouring areas were doing their bit to help but they said that more help was needed.

"So many people have just lost every single thing so there’s no clothing, blankets. Even for the ladies, you know, basic necessities as sanitary pads, babies’ nappies," one of these Samaritans, Colleen Lotz said.

Lotz was one of the volunteers who provided much-needed support to victims of the floods in Ntshelimnyama.

Many people's homes were completely destroyed when the floods hit last week.

Lotz told Eyewitness News that many came to assist but more volunteers were needed.

“Blankets, water, essentials is just desperately needed but any form of help would be greatly appreciated. The need here in this community is just so, so dire,” Lotz said.

More than 400 hundred people died as a result of the floods in the province.

That the number is expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.