Parliament to schedule joint sitting to approve funds for KZN floods

CAPE TOWN - Parliament is expected to schedule a joint sitting of both houses to consider and approve much-needed funding to fix Infrastructure damaged by the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration of a national state of disaster. He also said he would write to parliament’s presiding officers to request the sitting take place next week.

Ramaphosa said the costs would run into billions of rand for the rebuilding of infrastructure and loss of production.

Members of parliament were already on the ground in KwaZulu-Natal to conduct oversight inspections of the damaged areas.

Various portfolios are conducting inspections of the damaged areas in the province.

The Portfolio Committee on Transport’s weeklong oversight will also include KwaZulu-Natal where road infrastructure has been severely affected by the devastating floods.

Ramaphosa said on Monday that funds had already been put aside, and it would be up to MPs to approve the proposed emergency funding.

"An R1 billion amount is immediately available, and will be approaching Parliament for the appropriation of additional resources".

The Department of Water and Sanitation also told MPs of the extent of damage from sewage systems to bulk water infrastructure.