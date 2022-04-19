More Langa homes could've been saved if fire hoses hadn't been cut - JP Smith

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters could have saved more homes before they were engulfed by flames in Langa's Joe Slovo informal settlement.

This is according to the City of Cape Town's JP Smith, who said that several fire hoses had been cut while crews were responding to Saturday's blaze.

It's not yet clear what caused the fire.

Smith has called on residents to help identify those responsible for tampering with the hoses and as a result, hampering firefighting efforts during Saturday's blaze.

"More homes could have been saved but for this interference and although this type of behaviour is not new, it boggles the mind that anyone could behave in this manner," Smith said.

At least 260 homes were destroyed, leaving more than 750 people displaced.

Volunteers from the humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers have been on-site over the past few days, assisting affected residents.

The group's Ali Sablay said that they would remain on site for the next two days at least until social development relief kicked in.