Ministers assure KZN residents they will ramp up aid to flood-ravaged areas

Following up a declaration of a National State of Disaster, President Cyril Ramaphosa dispatched top ministers to the City of Durban and KwaZulu-Natal where at least 448 people have now died and 40,000 are homeless.

DURBAN - Ministers have assured KwaZulu-Natal residents that efforts will be ramped up to help millions of residents who remain without water power and basic supplies more than a week after deadly storms hit the province.

Five more bodies were recovered on Tuesday.

More than 600 schools have been damaged by the floods, with 101 rendered inaccessible.

Matric pupils are anxiously counting the days before they return to the classroom as the schools were undergoing construction.

Pupils at the Brettonwood High School in Durban took part in a mop-up operation at their school.

"I'm really sad because as matrics we are supposed to be carrying on with the syllabus but now we are literally behind because of this incident but I'm hoping that everything will go back to normal soon," said a matric pupil.

This matriculant said although they were assisting with the clean-up, most of the infrastructure remained damaged.

"This flood has really affected us badly so we couldn't come to school so we are here to clean up to make sure we can come back to school a lot of things are destroyed like projectors, boards too," said another matric pupil.