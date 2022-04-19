Manenberg school dealing with two sex scandals

Six boys between the ages of 14 and 17 are accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in a classroom, while another video of a teacher masturbating has also been circulating.

CAPE TOWN - A Manenberg school has been embroiled in two sex scandals.

The case against the six boys accused of rape is not yet on the court roll and remains under investigation.

More than a week ago, a 14-year-old girl was attacked at the high school and a video of the incident was being distributed.

Education MEC Debbie Shafer reacted with shock and disgust, not only because of the allegations against the learners but also because someone would film and disseminate the video.

The same school is also dealing with another sex video being circulated.

A teacher is under investigation, because of a video that shows him masturbating on his bed.

The provincial Education Department is investigating and its social worker is liaising with the police's Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offence Unit.